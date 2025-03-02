Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2,699 teachers to be recruited, says Himachal minister

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 02, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Requisition given to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog to fill 937 posts of TGT, 1,295 posts of JBT and 467 posts which were created by the previous government but remained unfilled, education minister says

The state government has given requisition to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog to fill 937 posts of TGT (arts, medical and non-medical), education minister Rohit Thakur said on Saturday. He said the hirings would be made on contract basis.

Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur
Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur

The minister said the government has also given requisition to fill 1,295 posts of junior basic trained teachers (JBTs), also on contract basis. Besides, requisition has also been given to fill 467 posts which were created by the previous government but remained unfilled.

Thakur said the government’s priority was to provide quality education to every child in the state. Major reformative measures have been taken to improve the education quality which has started showing encouraging results, he said, adding that the state government was opening Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools in a phased manner in every assembly constituency, where all the modern facilities would be available.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On