2,699 teachers to be recruited, says Himachal minister

The state government has given requisition to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog to fill 937 posts of TGT (arts, medical and non-medical), education minister Rohit Thakur said on Saturday. He said the hirings would be made on contract basis. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur

The minister said the government has also given requisition to fill 1,295 posts of junior basic trained teachers (JBTs), also on contract basis. Besides, requisition has also been given to fill 467 posts which were created by the previous government but remained unfilled.

Thakur said the government’s priority was to provide quality education to every child in the state. Major reformative measures have been taken to improve the education quality which has started showing encouraging results, he said, adding that the state government was opening Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools in a phased manner in every assembly constituency, where all the modern facilities would be available.