27 Pakistan nationals return home as Wagah gates opened after a day

Nearly 27 Pakistan nationals returned home on Friday after the country reopened the Wagah gates after keeping it shut for a whole day. Pakistan nationals going back to their country through the Attari-Wagah border on Friday as the neighbouring country opened its gates. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Nobody from the Pakistan side returned to India on the day.

Nearly three dozen Pakistan nationals, who came from various parts of India, were left stranded on the India side of the Attari-Wagah border check post on Thursday as Pakistan had refused to open the gates. While some of them spent the night at the border, others took shelter in the nearby gurdwaras.

Among the Pakistan nationals who went home were several women who had been living in India for the 10-15 years after marrying Indian citizens. They were asked to leave as they continued to hold Pakistan passports.

Another Pakistan national Rova, whose plight HT had highlighted on these pages on May 2, was allowed to stay back in India on humanitarian grounds. Rova, a Karachi native who got married to a Delhi resident three years ago, is eight months pregnant. She also has a one-year-old child, whom she would have had to leave behind, if she were to go to Karachi, as he holds an Indian citizenship.

As she reached the integrated checkpost on Friday, she was informed that she is being allowed to stay back. Several Indian women who are married to people in the neighbouring country were not granted permission to travel to Pakistan. These included 19 women from Rajasthan, who arrived at the check post on Friday, but were asked barred from crossing the border. The Centre had issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to Pakistani nationals after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists with Pakistan links in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.