27 pharma companies in Himachal get notice for failed drug samples

Nine medicines manufactured by Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical companies are among 27 drugs that failed the safety standard test in January. According to a monthly alert issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the drugs that failed the test include Favipiravir that is used in the treatment of Covid-19. The other drugs are used in the treatments of heart attack, gastric, gout and high BP.

Seven of these drugs were manufactured at pharmaceutical units in Nalagarh and Baddi in Solan district, one in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur and one in a company based in Kangra district.

The remaining 18 drugs that failed the test have been manufactured in units of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The CDSCO had taken 1,227 samples of drugs of which 1,200 cleared the quality test and 27 failed.

Drug inspectors to visit firms

The Himachal Pradesh drug controller, Navneet Marwah, has slapped show-cause notices on the pharmaceutical companies concerned and asked them to recall the entire batch of the medicines found substandard. “Officials are checking the records. The samples of the medicines and drugs were picked up randomly. Firms have been asked to withdraw the entire batch of medicines,” said Marwah.

Besides, the assistant drug controller and drug inspectors have been told to visit these units to take stock of the situation.

According to the CDSCO’s directions, all such drug batches are to be withdrawn from the market.

The authorities have initiated the process to suspend the manufacturing of these brands.

Pharma hub lifeline during pandemic

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a pharmaceutical hub in the country with nearly 1,500 functional units. Most of these units are concentrated in the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh (BBN) belt and Paonta Sahib. Baddi in Solan district is known as the pharma hub of Asia. The BBN industrial belt has about 650 pharma units. The ₹40,000-crore drug industry in Himachal Pradesh accounts for every second drug produced in the market.

Indian pharma companies import more than 65% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from China.

The pharmaceutical industry of Himachal Pradesh had emerged as a lifeline for its neighbouring states during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. It provided oxygen supplies and Covid-related medicines to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Even during the first wave when 50 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were shipped from India to the United States, a significant portion was manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, and the state has been supplying medical supplies to the rest of the country throughout the pandemic.

