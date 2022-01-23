2,718 liquor cases stored illegally seized in Patiala

The excise department in a joint operation with police recovered 2,718 cases of liquor stored in an unauthorised manner on the premises belonging to a Patiala-based liquor contractor and his relatives.

The seizure was made during a raid on the premises of Manju Singla and his family members. Excise commissioner Rajat Aggarwal said the department has tightened the noose on those involved in smuggling and sale of liquor for which duty was not paid.

“Of the 2,718 cases, 1,009 were of beer and 1,180 of India made foreign liquor (IMFL). At least 428 bottles were found without hologram,” added Agarwal.