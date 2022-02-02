2,751 more test positive for Covid in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,751 infections of Covid and nine deaths on Tuesday, an official health bulletin said.

As many as 6,556 patients recovered, taking the overall active cases to 32,558.

The third wave of Covid has crossed its peak in the UT with cases declining for the past one week.

Srinagar is the district with the highest number of active cases at 10,197 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 4,669 and 4,285 such cases, respectively.

The officials said 72,559 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 3.79%.

Of the total infections on Tuesday, Kashmir valley saw almost 59% of the infections with 1,646 cases and five deaths while 1,105 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, the surge was highest in Srinagar at 440 cases followed by 405 in Kupwara, 209 in Kulgam and 177 in Budgam.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 561 cases followed by 149 in Ramban, 96 in Udhampur and 86 in Sambha.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 9.74 percent% are occupied in J&K.

The recoveries were 4,00,935, while the recovery rate was 91.5%. The overall cases in J&K have reached 4,38,176 and the death toll stands at 4,683.

Himachal sees 1,403 new infections

Himachal Pradesh logged 1,403 new Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,72,952 while the death toll mounted to 3,990 after seven patients died due to infection.

Highest 283 cases were reported from Kangra, 240 from Shimla, 193 from Mandi, 150 from Solan, 123 from Hamirpur, 92 from Bilaspur, 86 from Sirmaur, 68 from Chamba, 56 from Kullu, 17 from Kinnaur and four from Lahaul-Spiti.

Two fatalities each were reported from Shimla and Una and one each from Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur. Active cases have come down to 9,672 after 1,005 people recuperated taking the total recoveries to 2,59,273.

Kangra is the worst-hit district having recorded 60,620 cases since the outbreak followed by Mandi with 37,197 cases and Shimla 34,464.

(With inputs from HTC, Dharamshala)