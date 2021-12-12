Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27-year-old man killed in hit and run in Mullanpur
chandigarh news

27-year-old man killed in hit and run in Mullanpur

Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said, Kumar and his friend Shinder Singh had come to Mullanpur for some work, and were returning home when the mishap took place. Kumar was riding pillion.
Police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the truck driver for the hit-and-run, at Mullanpur police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the truck driver for the hit-and-run, at Mullanpur police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In yet another hit-and-run case, a 27-year-old man died after a truck hit his motorcycle on the Siswan-Baddi road in Mullanpur on late Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Barotiwala in Himachal Pardesh.

Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said, Kumar and his friend Shinder Singh had come to Mullanpur for some work, and were returning home when the mishap took place. Kumar was riding pillion.

After the collision, Kumar fell down the road and died on the spot. His friend managed to escape unhurt. The truck driver, meanwhile, fled the spot.

“We are checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to trace the accused,” said the investigating officer.

Kumar had got married just a year ago and used to work in a private firm. Police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the truck driver, at Mullanpur police station.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem at Kharar civil hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out