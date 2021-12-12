27-year-old man killed in hit and run in Mullanpur

In yet another hit-and-run case, a 27-year-old man died after a truck hit his motorcycle on the Siswan-Baddi road in Mullanpur on late Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Barotiwala in Himachal Pardesh.

Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said, Kumar and his friend Shinder Singh had come to Mullanpur for some work, and were returning home when the mishap took place. Kumar was riding pillion.

After the collision, Kumar fell down the road and died on the spot. His friend managed to escape unhurt. The truck driver, meanwhile, fled the spot.

“We are checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to trace the accused,” said the investigating officer.

Kumar had got married just a year ago and used to work in a private firm. Police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the truck driver, at Mullanpur police station.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem at Kharar civil hospital.