2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale shook parts of the tribal Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday; no loss of life and property was reported from anywhere
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Kinnaur district bordering China at a depth of 5km below the earth's surface, the meteorological office in Shimla said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Kinnaur district bordering China at a depth of 5km below the earth’s surface, the meteorological office in Shimla said. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 04:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale shook parts of the tribal Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. However, no loss of life and property was reported from anywhere.

The tremors were felt at 12.39pm and lasted nearly 45 seconds while an aftershock was recorded too.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Kinnaur district bordering China at a depth of 5km below the earth’s surface, the meteorological office in Shimla said.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Lahaul and Spiti district. The quake was recorded 2.5 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was said to be 10km below the surface.

Kinnaur falls in the seismic zone 4 and 5. In the last 50 years, Kinnaur region has been hit 12 times by earthquakes of over 4 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Tuesday, January 04, 2022
