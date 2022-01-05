Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 28-year-old man hangs himself to death in Zirakpur
Police said the deceased was unmarried and worked at a private company; he had not been answering his phone for the past two days
Police moved the body to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. No suicide note was found in the deceased’s Zirakpur house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 28-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation at Satyam Apartment Society in Swastik Vihar, Zirakpur, on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased was unmarried and worked at a private company.

He had not been answering his phone for the past two days, following which his relatives came to check on him. When they broke down the door and went inside, they were shocked to find his body hanging from a ceiling fan. They lowered the deceased and informed the police.

Police moved the body to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. No suicide note was found in the house.

Investigating officer head constable Rahul Kumar said they had informed the immediate family of the deceased and further action will be taken after their arrival.

