Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose in Khanna
chandigarh news

28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose in Khanna

Khanna man’s family alleged that someone administered the drugs to him, after which he overdosed; suspect yet to be identified
The deceased was a drug addict for the past four years and had even been admitted to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail. (Representative image)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 28-year-old man from Basant Nagar, Khanna, died of a drug overdose on Friday. He has been identified as Umesh Kumar.

ASI Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kumar’s family told police that someone injected him with a narcotic substance, which led to the overdose. Based on the statement, a case has been registered against unidentified accused.

Raj Kumar, the victim’s father, told police that Umesh had been using drugs for the past four years and was even admitted to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail.

Raj said that on Friday, his son left the house stating that he was going out to meet a friend and will return in a few minutes. When he did not return, they started a search and found him unconscious near a private hospital. They rushed him to Government Hospital, Khanna, where the doctors declared him dead.

A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khanna City-2 police station. Police are trying to find out who Umesh was last seen with.

RELATED STORIES

Woman among 2 held with heroin

A woman was among two arrested with 18-gram heroin on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh alias Binder, 34, of Tajpur Bet village and Sarabjit Kaur alias Chhabbo, 45, of Ganna village, Jalandhar, who currently lives in Jaspal Colony on Kaneja Road.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said that the accused were arrested from Sahibana – Tajpur Road on the basis of a tip-off. Their Toyota Etios Liva car, an electronic weighing machine, a lighter and 50 empty pouches were also seized from them.

According to police, the accused mortgaged vehicles and other belongings of drug addicts who didn’t have money to pay them. After questioning them, three motorcycles and two scooters were also recovered.

The SHO said that the duo is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling and were bailed out a few months ago.

A case under Sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged at Jamalpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP