28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose in Khanna

A 28-year-old man from Basant Nagar, Khanna, died of a drug overdose on Friday. He has been identified as Umesh Kumar.

ASI Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kumar’s family told police that someone injected him with a narcotic substance, which led to the overdose. Based on the statement, a case has been registered against unidentified accused.

Raj Kumar, the victim’s father, told police that Umesh had been using drugs for the past four years and was even admitted to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail.

Raj said that on Friday, his son left the house stating that he was going out to meet a friend and will return in a few minutes. When he did not return, they started a search and found him unconscious near a private hospital. They rushed him to Government Hospital, Khanna, where the doctors declared him dead.

A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khanna City-2 police station. Police are trying to find out who Umesh was last seen with.

Woman among 2 held with heroin

A woman was among two arrested with 18-gram heroin on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh alias Binder, 34, of Tajpur Bet village and Sarabjit Kaur alias Chhabbo, 45, of Ganna village, Jalandhar, who currently lives in Jaspal Colony on Kaneja Road.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said that the accused were arrested from Sahibana – Tajpur Road on the basis of a tip-off. Their Toyota Etios Liva car, an electronic weighing machine, a lighter and 50 empty pouches were also seized from them.

According to police, the accused mortgaged vehicles and other belongings of drug addicts who didn’t have money to pay them. After questioning them, three motorcycles and two scooters were also recovered.

The SHO said that the duo is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling and were bailed out a few months ago.

A case under Sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged at Jamalpur police station.