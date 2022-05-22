28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose in Khanna
A 28-year-old man from Basant Nagar, Khanna, died of a drug overdose on Friday. He has been identified as Umesh Kumar.
ASI Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kumar’s family told police that someone injected him with a narcotic substance, which led to the overdose. Based on the statement, a case has been registered against unidentified accused.
Raj Kumar, the victim’s father, told police that Umesh had been using drugs for the past four years and was even admitted to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail.
Raj said that on Friday, his son left the house stating that he was going out to meet a friend and will return in a few minutes. When he did not return, they started a search and found him unconscious near a private hospital. They rushed him to Government Hospital, Khanna, where the doctors declared him dead.
A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khanna City-2 police station. Police are trying to find out who Umesh was last seen with.
Woman among 2 held with heroin
A woman was among two arrested with 18-gram heroin on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh alias Binder, 34, of Tajpur Bet village and Sarabjit Kaur alias Chhabbo, 45, of Ganna village, Jalandhar, who currently lives in Jaspal Colony on Kaneja Road.
Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said that the accused were arrested from Sahibana – Tajpur Road on the basis of a tip-off. Their Toyota Etios Liva car, an electronic weighing machine, a lighter and 50 empty pouches were also seized from them.
According to police, the accused mortgaged vehicles and other belongings of drug addicts who didn’t have money to pay them. After questioning them, three motorcycles and two scooters were also recovered.
The SHO said that the duo is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling and were bailed out a few months ago.
A case under Sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged at Jamalpur police station.
After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats
Issuing directions in this regard, here, on Friday additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it was observed that many pradhans, panchayat secretaries were using cybercafes, etc outside the village to upload vouchers, put digital signatures, etc despite the panchayat bhawan in their village being equipped with internet-enabled computer and other related facilities. In UP, 58,198 panchayat bhawans are being set up.
School can’t escape liability in case of accident involving its bus: Punjab and Haryana high court
Schools can't escape liability proceedings in case of an accident or any other incident involving a school bus, even if it is on hire-purchase agreement. The high court bench of justice Alka Sarin dismissed a plea from Sanawar Model Senior Secondary School, Mohali, challenging a Motor Accident Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, order that had earlier dismissed an application from the school seeking removal of its name as a necessary party in an accident case.
CM Bhagwant Mann’s Satoj village shows the way in adopting DSR paddy sowing method
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's Satoj village in Sangrur district is setting an example in adopting Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy, with a 30-fold increase in the area used for planting rice under the water-saving method this season as compared to the last year. His government has also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per acre to each farmer if they adopt the DSR technique.
Probe ordered against 108 ambulance service
The Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated a probe against the 108 ambulance service and has decided to match the list of beneficiaries for a period of three months. The details given by the company regarding patients, their mobile number and Adhaar numbers will be matched. The 108-ambulance is used to help serious patients reach hospital from their home or spot of accident. The probe will include data for February, March and April .
Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon
Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels. “We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.
