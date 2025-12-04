3 assistant professors suspended for ‘sexually harassing’ girl students in Jind

Three contractual assistant professors of Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) were placed under suspension after a group of 50 girl students accused them of making sexually inappropriate comments, hurling casteist remarks besides resorting to sending vulgar text messages. A group of 50 girl students accused contractual assistant professors of making sexually inappropriate comments, hurling casteist remarks besides sending vulgar text messages.

The girls, enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts course, had on September 27 filed a complaint with vice chancellor Ram Pal Saini besides forwarding the matter to the Prime Minister’s office, Union education minister, UGC chairman, SC/ST commission, women panel and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The accused are said to be from the English department. The complainants narrated their ordeal before mediapersons on Wednesday.

In their complaint, they mentioned that one of the accused had been calling and texting them in night hours, the other hurling casteist remarks and the third one threatened them with action through his wife, a hostel warden.

The complainants also alleged that an accused said to them,“If you become deputy commissioner, who will polish our shoes.”

In a chat, one of the accused purportedly mounted pressure on a student for obscene chat. A girl, while showing the WhatsApp chat with mediapersons, said an assistant professor used to enquire about her clothes and even relationship status.”

CRSU vice chancellor Ram Pal Saini said he had formed an internal committee to inquire the matter. “If these allegations are proved, the individuals will be behind the bars. They won’t be allowed to work anywhere. This act is shameful for the teaching fraternity. The matter came to light on September 27 and thereafter we were busy with a function,” he added.

Students associated with the ABVP burnt the effigy of three three teachers and accused them of repeatedly harassing the girls.

When contacted Jind superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh said the police had not received any formal complaint. “But we have formed a committee headed by additional SP Sonakshi Singh to look into the matter. The university authorities told us that their internal committee is investigating the matter. We will investigate the matter at the earliest,” the SP added.

Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Haryana state commission for women, condemned the incident and urged the girls to meet her in Jind on Thursday. She stressed that the accused will not be spared.

The accused assistant professors could not be contacted as their phones were switched off.

Jannayak Janata party’s youth wing state president Digvijay Singh Chautala urged chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to personally monitor the incident and ensure a transparent probe. Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said suspension was not enough. A criminal case should be registered against the accused, he added.