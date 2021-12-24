Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 bank employees killed as car overturns in Tarn Taran
chandigarh news

3 bank employees killed as car overturns in Tarn Taran

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the victims were on their way to the bank branch in Mari Gaur Singh village
Three bank employees, including two women, were killed when a Honda City car they were travelling in overturned near Kale village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division on Thursday morning.
Three bank employees, including two women, were killed when a Honda City car they were travelling in overturned near Kale village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division on Thursday morning.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

TARN TARAN: Three bank employees, including two women, were killed when a Honda City car they were travelling in overturned near Kale village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division on Thursday morning.

Manager of Mari Gaur Singh branch of Kotak Mohindra Bank Jasbir Singh, area manager Baljit Kaur and cashier Navdeep Kaur died on the spot, said police.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when they were on their way to the bank branch in Mari Gaur Singh village. The body of one of the women was taken out of the car after around an hour’s efforts, said eyewitnesses.

Bank’s security guard Onkar Singh, who also reached the spot along with a police team, said Jasbir was driving the car from Amritsar. He said: “Jasbir used to pick Baljit Kaur from Amritsar and Navdeep from Patti in his car to reach the bank. When they reached near Kale village, their car overturned.”

The Bhikhiwind police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been handed over to family members after conducting post-mortem, said a police official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out