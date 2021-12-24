3 bank employees killed as car overturns in Tarn Taran

TARN TARAN: Three bank employees, including two women, were killed when a Honda City car they were travelling in overturned near Kale village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division on Thursday morning.

Manager of Mari Gaur Singh branch of Kotak Mohindra Bank Jasbir Singh, area manager Baljit Kaur and cashier Navdeep Kaur died on the spot, said police.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when they were on their way to the bank branch in Mari Gaur Singh village. The body of one of the women was taken out of the car after around an hour’s efforts, said eyewitnesses.

Bank’s security guard Onkar Singh, who also reached the spot along with a police team, said Jasbir was driving the car from Amritsar. He said: “Jasbir used to pick Baljit Kaur from Amritsar and Navdeep from Patti in his car to reach the bank. When they reached near Kale village, their car overturned.”

The Bhikhiwind police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been handed over to family members after conducting post-mortem, said a police official.