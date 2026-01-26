3 Chandigarh cops to get President’s Police Medal for meritorious services

The President of India has approved the award of the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for meritorious service to three Chandigarh police personnel on the occasion of Republic Day 2026. Inspector Jasbir Singh (HT Photo)

The awardees include Pushpendra Kumar, inspector general of police (IGP); Jasbir Singh, inspector and station house officer (SHO) of Maloya police station; and Surinder Pal, head constable (HC).

Pushpendra Kumar, a 2006-batch IPS officer, is presently posted as IGP, Chandigarh. He has been selected for the prestigious award in recognition of his distinguished and meritorious service.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, who joined the police force as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on February 11, 1992, is currently serving as SHO at Maloya police station. He has also been awarded the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service for his long and dedicated service. Head constable Surinder Pal has likewise been selected for the honour in recognition of his commitment and service to the department.

25 cops to get Administrator’s Police Medal

As many as 25 Chandigarh police personnel will be conferred Administrator’s Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 in recognition of their dedicated and exemplary service in the police department. As per the official announcement, the medals have been awarded under two categories — distinguished services and meritorious services.

Under the distinguished services category, four officers have been selected. These include inspector Jaspal Singh, in-charge of the district crime cell (DCC); sub-inspector (SI) Parmod Kumar, in-charge of Lake police post; ASI Vijay Kumar of crime police station; and ASI Yash Paul Dhiman posted at the IGP residence.

Under the meritorious services category, as many as 21 police personnel have been selected for their outstanding contribution to policing and public service. The recipients include inspector Vijender Kumar, SI Gursahib Singh, SI Bhupinder Singh and SI Sudesh Kumar.

Other awardees include Indu Bala, ASI Rakesh Kumar, ASI Ashwani Kumar, ASI Varinder Chauhan and ASI Reetu Rani. The list further comprises HC Sunil Kumari, Jaswinder Kaur, HC Jaswinder Singh, Rekha Chauhan, HC Manoj Kumar and senior constable Amit Kumar. Among the constables are Sumanjeet Singh, Rakesh, Arvind Kumar, Amandeep Walia, Rakesh and Sandeep Kumar.