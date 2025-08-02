3 drug smugglers held, 13kg of heroin seized in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Three drug smugglers were arrested and 13kg of heroin and ammunition was recovered from them in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday. Three drug smugglers were arrested and 13kg of heroin and ammunition was recovered from them in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday.

Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that a police team acted on a tip-off and raided Madhre village near the border and arrested two alleged drug smugglers, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gori, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Kali, both residents of Gatti Rajo Ke, after recovering 8.3kg heroin from them.

In another operation, police arrested Jograj Singh, alias Samar, of Ansal village, during checking near Mohkam Khewala village. The police had intercepted him while he was riding a two-wheeler near Ghall Khurd. After a search, they recovered 4.7kg heroin, disassembled parts of a pistol and eight cartridges, the SSP said.

“Initial investigation indicates the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan. Backward and forward linkages of the accused are being traced to determine the route and network used to smuggle the contraband into India and its intended destinations,” he added.