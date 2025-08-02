Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

3 drug smugglers held, 13kg of heroin seized in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 11:49 am IST

Police probe reveals contraband was smuggled from Pakistan; parts of pistol, ammunition recovered from accused.

Three drug smugglers were arrested and 13kg of heroin and ammunition was recovered from them in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday.

Three drug smugglers were arrested and 13kg of heroin and ammunition was recovered from them in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday.
Three drug smugglers were arrested and 13kg of heroin and ammunition was recovered from them in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday.

Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that a police team acted on a tip-off and raided Madhre village near the border and arrested two alleged drug smugglers, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gori, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Kali, both residents of Gatti Rajo Ke, after recovering 8.3kg heroin from them.

In another operation, police arrested Jograj Singh, alias Samar, of Ansal village, during checking near Mohkam Khewala village. The police had intercepted him while he was riding a two-wheeler near Ghall Khurd. After a search, they recovered 4.7kg heroin, disassembled parts of a pistol and eight cartridges, the SSP said.

“Initial investigation indicates the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan. Backward and forward linkages of the accused are being traced to determine the route and network used to smuggle the contraband into India and its intended destinations,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 drug smugglers held, 13kg of heroin seized in Punjab’s Ferozepur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On