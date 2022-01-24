3 Haryana districts show negative Covid growth rate

Even as coronavirus cases continued to increase in Haryana, the three worst-affected districts in the state – Gurugram, Faridabad and Ambala – have shown negative growth.

As per health department data, the state recorded 61,921 infections between January 17 and January 23 against the 52,747 infections logged in the previous week (January 10-16), indicating a continued rise in infections. However, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ambala, which showed an infection growth rate of 128%, 210% and 188%, respectively, between January 10 and January 16 are showing a negative growth rate, thus indicating a decline in infection rate, as per health department statistics.

State nodal officer for Covid, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said the infection has already started showing a downward trend in Gurugram, Ambala and Faridabad. “The Covid growth rate has stabilised in Rohtak, and Panchkula, and other districts will soon follow suit. Every district will have a different peak period depending on when the surge started, and the decline will be commensurate with the peak,’’ he said.

Dr Chaudhary said health-care providers and doctors need to lay emphasis on patients who are hospitalised and those in intensive care. “If the number of hospitalised patients and those in ICU is not increasing, it will be reassuring,’’ he said, adding that patients who come to the emergency with some other complaint, and incidentally test positive for the virus need special attention.

As on January 24, the state had more than 51,864 active cases, with six districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal and Sonepat – being the most affected districts. Around 2.93 lakh people got themselves tested last week.

Data shows that the average daily positivity rate of the state since January 9 was 18.17%. The average daily positivity rate of Panchkula was the highest at 27.31% in the last fortnight, followed by Faridabad (26.02%), Gurugram (25.90%), Sonepat (25.09%) Kurukshetra (19.64%) and Ambala (19.11%). Palwal with an average daily positivity rate of 2%, followed by Mahendergarh (6.40%), Bhiwani (8.08%), Charkhi Dadri (8.69%) and Nuh (9.65%) ranked the lowest in the last fortnight.

