3 held for duping youths on job pretext in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar police arrested three persons for allegedly duping several youths on job pretext. Accused were identified as Randeep Singh of Bathinda, Vikas Mehmi of Sonipat and Sandeep Malik of Jind
Three men of a private company were arrested for allegedly duping several youths on job pretext in Yamunanagar. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Yamunanagar police have arrested three men of a private company for allegedly defrauding several youths on the pretext of giving them jobs, the police said.

The accused were identified as Randeep Singh of Bathinda, Vikas Mehmi of Sonipat and Jind’s Sandeep Malik.

Six other men, including the purported MD of Headway Run Private Company Limited, Anand Rathi from Bhiwani, were booked in the case on the complaint of Sonipat’s Pawan Kumar under charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy at Sector 17, HUDA police station.

Kumar said in his statement that the company has earlier worked in Bhiwani and Karnal to lure several unemployed youths in the name of jobs and shift their office overnight

“One of the accused approached me, asked for 1 lakh and I submitted half the amount at their Bhiwani office with the promise of a job and fixed pay. After struggling for two years, I reached their Yamunanagar office and found a group of men cheated in a similar manner outside the office in Sector 17,” the FIR reads.

