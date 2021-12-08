3 held for killing elderly woman in Patiala village

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, two weeks after a 64-year-old woman was found murdered at Pedan village in Patiala.

Amarjit Kaur was staying alone in the village as her son Harpreet Singh moved to Canada in 2005.

Police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). On the arrival of her son, the post-mortem was conducted in which it was found that there were seven injuries marks on her head, following which a murder case was registered.

The accused have been identified as Gorakh Nath, 48, Dimple Kumar, 21, and Pushpinder Pal Singh, 27.

Senior superintendent of police Harcharan Singh Bhullar said two special investigation teams were constituted to crack the case.

During probe, it came to fore that Gorakh Nath, who hails from Pedan village, had taken family’s 21 acre agricultural land on contract for farming.

“Gorakh had easy access to the house. He along with another accused Dimple stole Kaur’s ATM card and withdrew ₹2.5 lakh from her account within a month. Later they murdered the woman on November 21. Gorakh’s son-in-law Pushpinder was also part of the conspiracy,” he said.

CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh said the accused deposed that they feared that woman and her family would come to know about the transactions and would approach the police.

“The accused hatched a conspiracy and murdered the woman with sharp-edged weapons. They later concocted a story that the woman fell down on a sewing machine while hanging curtains and inflicted injuries on her head,” he said.