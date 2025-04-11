3 held in Jind double murder case

The Jind police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of two brothers over land dispute on the outskirts of the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The Jind police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of two brothers over land dispute on the outskirts of the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The arrested persons have been identified as Suresh Kumar, his son Mohit, and Lakshay. According to police officials, Mohit is a class four employee in the irrigation department, and his friend Lakshay is a storekeeper in the Haryana transport department. The accused belonged to Nirjan village in Jind.

Jind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jitender Singh said that the accused barged into a gas agency in Jind and killed two brothers Satish Kumar and Dilbagh Singh, with whom Suresh Kumar has a land dispute.

“Both the families had a dispute over land on the outskirts of Jind. A fresh dispute took place on Tuesday evening when both Satish and Dilbagh were sitting outside the agency. Mohit came in his SUV and applied the brakes abruptly close to them. Satish complained of dust getting into their eyes due to the sudden application of brakes. Then the accused along with his aides thrashed both the brothers,” the DSP added.

He said later Mohit along with others fired shots at Satish’ son, but he escaped unhurt, adding the accused after some time barged into their agency and fired shots at both brothers.