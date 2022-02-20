Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 inmates attacked in Haryana jail, hospitalised
3 inmates attacked in Haryana jail, hospitalised

Three prisoners sustained serious injuries after a clash broke out at Dulina jail in Haryana’s Jhajjar
The injured inmates were rushed to the civil hospital in Jhajjar, from where doctors referred them to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS), Rohtak (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Three prisoners sustained serious injuries after a clash broke out at Dulina jail in Jhajjar on Saturday.

The inmates, Vijay, Ajay and Hansraj, were attacked by inmates of a rival Karor gang with spoons that had been shaped into sharp-edged weapons.

“The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Jhajjar, from where doctors referred them to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS), Rohtak . The victims were associated with the Ritholi gang and were attacked by around twenty-four members of a rival gang in the morning,” a police spokesperson said.

