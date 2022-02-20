3 inmates attacked in Haryana jail, hospitalised

Three prisoners sustained serious injuries after a clash broke out at Dulina jail in Jhajjar on Saturday.

The inmates, Vijay, Ajay and Hansraj, were attacked by inmates of a rival Karor gang with spoons that had been shaped into sharp-edged weapons.

“The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Jhajjar, from where doctors referred them to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS), Rohtak . The victims were associated with the Ritholi gang and were attacked by around twenty-four members of a rival gang in the morning,” a police spokesperson said.