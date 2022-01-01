3 JeM militants killed, 6 security personnel injured in Srinagar encounter

The police on Friday claimed to have killed three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants in Pantha Chowk. Six security forces personnel were injured in the encounter that ended on Friday.

This is the third encounter since Wednesday night in which nine militants were killed. Police on Friday said that number of local militants came down to less than 100 first time after years.

Inspector-general of police Vijay Kumar said one of the militants killed in the encounter was involved in the attack on the police bus at Pantha Chowk.

Giving details about the encounter, Kumar said a cordon was laid at Pantha Chowk after receiving input about the presence of militants in the area. “There was firing from inside in which three police personnel and two CRPF persons were injured. The injured were hospitalised and are stable. Later, another person was injured. Three JeM terrorists were killed in the encounter.”

Kumar said one of the militants had been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather, who was involved in the Zewan terror attack on the police bus.

“We are trying to identify the other two as well. It appears they are foreign terrorists,” he said.

He said that this encounter was important because after the attack on the police bus on December 13, the police had promised that the killer will be neutralised soon. “The J&K police worked like a team and developed a small input which resulted in the success of this operation,” he said.

Six militants and an Army jawan were killed in the encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam, which broke out on Wednesday night and ended on Thursday.

The militants killed in the operations were identified as Sultan, alias Rayees, alias Mavia (a foreign national), Nisar Ahmad Khanday of Dudwangan Kapran and Altaf Ahmad Shah of Nathipora Dooru. Kumar on Thursday said Altaf and Sultan were involved in the Zewan attack on the Police bus along with Suhail Rather. And on Friday Rather was also killed.

