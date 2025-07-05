3 killed after SUV rams divider, collides with truck in Sonepat

Three persons were killed and one injured after their SUV crashed into a divider and then collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Sonepat’s Murthal on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Three persons were killed and one injured after their SUV crashed into a divider and then collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Sonepat’s Murthal on Thursday night, police said on Friday. ((shutterstock)/ Representative photo)

The deceased have been identified as Prince Dhama, 28, his cousin Aditya alias Sekhar, 25, and Sachin Tomar, 25. The injured identified as Vishal, 24, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sonepat, where his condition is stated to be critical. They all belong to Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

A spokesman of Sonepat police said that the incident took place when four Scorpio occupants were returning to Baghpat on Thursday night after celebrating the birthday of Prince.

“Their Scorpio crashed into a divider near Murthal and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The Scorpio caught fire and they managed to get out of the vehicle. Prince and Sachin died on the spot. Aditya and Vishal were rushed to civil hospital, Sonepat, where Sachin was declared dead. Vishal was shifted to a private hospital,” the spokesman added.

According to police officials, Prince was running an electricity shop and his cousin Aditya was preparing for teaching jobs, while Sachin was running a hardware and sanitary shop at Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. The injured, Vishal, owns a mobile phone shop.

The police have conducted the post-mortem examination of the deceased and handed over bodies to their family members.