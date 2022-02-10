3 killed as car falls into canal in Panipat

Three contractual employees of Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Panipat refinery died when their car fell into a canal near Budshyam village of Panipat district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2am when the three were returning from a wedding.

The police identified the victims as Vineet Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Dushal Singh, all residents of Panipat district. They were working as safety supervisors on outsourcing.

Their friend, Amit Kumar, who was also in the car managed to escape as he swam out of the canal after the accident.

The bodies were taken out of the car with the help of villagers.

Samalkha police station in-charge Narender Singh said that soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and the bodies were taken for post-mortem to the Panipat civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead.