3 labourers killed, 11 injured as truck runs over them on KMP e-way
Three labourers were killed and 11 injured when a truck ran over them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Asoda toll plaza in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh area early on Thursday, police said.
Eighteen labourers, who were engaged by a private contractor for road repair work, were sleeping on the roadside when the coal-laden truck ran them over, killing three of them on the spot. Eleven of them were rushed to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh from where 10 workers were referred to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where their condition is stated to be critical.
Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh (retd) said: “The labourers slept in the open along the road after putting a barrier on the other side of the KMP Expressway. The police asked them to sleep away from the road but they turned down the advice. The truck ran them over in the wee hours. We are accessing information about the truck driver who fled.”
Four labourers escaped unhurt.
-
Bengaluru rains: Schools declare holidays, hungry citizens await food packets
Several schools across Karnataka have declared holidays with the state lashed by heavy rains this week; capital Bengaluru is on 'yellow alert' for Thursday. Bengaluru reeled under heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday, when more than 3,000 houses flooded and properties worth lakhs of rupees was damaged. Districts like Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Mandya and Mysuru have also announced holidays for their schools and sent those who attended back home.
-
Karnataka to get an AIIMS: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
In a move that will greatly boost Karnataka's Health and Medical Education sector, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya gave a green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science in Karnataka. The assurance was given during a meeting between Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday.
-
Karnataka opens mental health helpline for SSLC students to cope with stress
For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the state has opened a mental health tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) for Class 10 results on Wednesday. "Success and failure are a part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar today.
-
HC shelves tender from Karnataka health dept on national security concerns
The Karnataka High Court has stayed all further proceedings in relation to a tender issued by the state Department of Health and Family Welfare in favour of a firm that is an agent of a Chinese company. Philips India Limited had filed an intra-court appeal after its request for a stay on the tender issued to Foress Healthcare LLP was not considered by the court earlier.
-
Prep in full swing at Srinagar’s botanical garden for flower show starting May 20
Apart from serene lakes, magnificent Mughal Gardens, vast meadows, deciduous forests and Himalayan peaks, people in Kashmir and visitors from outside this year will also be mesmerised by a festival of flowers starting May 20. “The festival is being organised on May 20 and 21 for which, our preparations are in full swing,” said Shayiq Rasool, deputy director, floriculture.
