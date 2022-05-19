3 labourers killed, 11 injured as truck runs over them on KMP e-way

Three labourers were killed and 11 injured when a truck ran over them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Asoda toll plaza in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh area early on Thursday, police said.

Also read: Five arrested for terror attack on wine shop in J&K’s Baramulla

Eighteen labourers, who were engaged by a private contractor for road repair work, were sleeping on the roadside when the coal-laden truck ran them over, killing three of them on the spot. Eleven of them were rushed to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh from where 10 workers were referred to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where their condition is stated to be critical.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh (retd) said: “The labourers slept in the open along the road after putting a barrier on the other side of the KMP Expressway. The police asked them to sleep away from the road but they turned down the advice. The truck ran them over in the wee hours. We are accessing information about the truck driver who fled.”

Four labourers escaped unhurt.