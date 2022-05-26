3 LeT terrorists, porter killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

The security forces on Thursday killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control (Loc) in Kupwara district’s Jumgund area.

One Army’s porter namely Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, got injured in the encounter. Later, he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last 24 hours, the forces have killed six militants, including three Pakistani nationals, in separate encounters in north Kashmir. “Three terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification of the terrorists is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from them,” inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

He said that the operation was launched based on a specific input developed by police regarding the infiltration attempt of militants in Jumagund village, Kupwara.

“As the operation was underway, it turned into an encounter when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by army and police.”

Jumgund village is close to LoC in Kupwara and is considered a traditional infiltration route from PoK into Kashmir valley.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police spokesman said that based on the source report and as per the documents recovered from them, the killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani LeT terrorists.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including three AK series rifles, 12 AK magazines, one pistol, two pistol magazines and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.”

The IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed the killing of three Pakistani LeT terrorists as a big success and congratulated the joint forces for successive operations leading to the elimination of six foreign terrorists in the last 24 hours which adds the tally of killed foreign terrorists to 26 (14 JeM & 12 LeT) during the current year in the Valley.

On Wednesday, three Pakistani militants affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in a chance encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A cop also lost his life in the encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the militants were killed during an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district when the joint team of police and army intercepted their Santro car.