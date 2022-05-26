3 LeT terrorists, porter killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
The security forces on Thursday killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control (Loc) in Kupwara district’s Jumgund area.
One Army’s porter namely Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, got injured in the encounter. Later, he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.
In the last 24 hours, the forces have killed six militants, including three Pakistani nationals, in separate encounters in north Kashmir. “Three terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification of the terrorists is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from them,” inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
He said that the operation was launched based on a specific input developed by police regarding the infiltration attempt of militants in Jumagund village, Kupwara.
“As the operation was underway, it turned into an encounter when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by army and police.”
Jumgund village is close to LoC in Kupwara and is considered a traditional infiltration route from PoK into Kashmir valley.
Police spokesman said that based on the source report and as per the documents recovered from them, the killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani LeT terrorists.
“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including three AK series rifles, 12 AK magazines, one pistol, two pistol magazines and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.”
The IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed the killing of three Pakistani LeT terrorists as a big success and congratulated the joint forces for successive operations leading to the elimination of six foreign terrorists in the last 24 hours which adds the tally of killed foreign terrorists to 26 (14 JeM & 12 LeT) during the current year in the Valley.
On Wednesday, three Pakistani militants affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in a chance encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A cop also lost his life in the encounter.
According to the police, the militants were killed during an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district when the joint team of police and army intercepted their Santro car.
-
National Games ‘scam’: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, other locations in Jharkhand
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of Jharkhand's former sports minister and Bandhu Tirkey, in the case of alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games held here in 2011, officials said. Tirkey is currently one of the four working presidents of Jharkhand Congress.
-
Misa Bharti, ex-MLA Faiyaz as RJD nominees for RS polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad have been finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10. Top party leaders said Prasad has already approved the two names, but there was no formal announcement of the two candidates till Thursday evening. He runs several educational institutions.
-
U.P. Budget 2022-23: 4.5 lakh youths got govt jobs in last five years, says FM
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said employment was provided to 1.81 crore youths in private sector through private investment in the state while 4.5 lakh youths were provided government jobs in the last five years. “The unemployment rate in the state was 18 percent in June 2016. It came down to 2.9 percent in April 2022,” Khanna said.
-
Two crore students to be enrolled in U.P. primary, upper primary schools: Finance minister
The state government has set a target of enrolling two crore students in primary and upper primary Basic Shiksha Parishad schools in 2022-23 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”. Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 on Thursday, finance minister Suresh Khanna said a provision of ₹18,670.72 crore had been proposed for “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”. Khanna proposed ₹3,548.93 crore for mid-day meal scheme.
-
Former minister Mukul Wasnik likely to be Congress’ RS nominee
Mumbai While a member of G-23, Kapil Sibal, which is a group of senior leaders seeking a far-reaching transformation in the Congress after its successive electoral debacles, took help of the Samajwadi Party for a nomination to the upper house of the Parliament, Mukul Wasnik, another member of this ginger group, may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. At present, the seat is represented by former finance minister P Chidambaram.
