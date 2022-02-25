3 militants, aide arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, Budgam

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three active militants and an associate across Kashmir. The police said active militants were arrested from Baramulla and Budgam districts.

A police spokesman said three active terrorists, including two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, were arrested from Budgam and Baramulla. “One terrorist associate was also arrested. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.”

The spokesman said that acting on specific information, the police along with the 2 Rashtriya Rifles arrested an active terrorist of proscribed outfit LeT Yasir Mushtaq and a terrorist associate, both residents of Allahpora, Budgam. “Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese grenade, one AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds, were recovered from their possession,” he said, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorists had joined terror folds recently.

Police said two hybrid terrorists identified as Muzamil Ahmad and Mohammad Yaseen, both residents of Chakloo, Baramulla, were arrested.

“As per police records, the duo was missing since February 16. On their disclosure, two Chinese Pistols, two magazines and 12 pistol rounds were recovered,” the spokesman said, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was in close contact with handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT across the border and on their directions, they left their homes on to join proscribed terror outfit LeT. “They were tasked to carry out an attack on security forces and soft targets in coming days,” he said.