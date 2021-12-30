Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 militants killed in Kulgam encounter; cop injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
3 militants killed in Kulgam encounter; cop injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Three militants were killed and a policeman was injured in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts
A cop was injured and thee militants were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three unidentified militants were killed and a policeman was injured in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Both encounters began on Wednesday evening after the forces got a tip-off about the presence of militants in both areas.

The first encounter began at Nowgam in Anantnag district when joint teams of the security forces launched an operation at Nowgam Shahabad in the evening.

The police said a policeman got injured in the initial gunfight. He has been shifted to a hospital.

“The operation is still in progress,” the spokesman said.

In another operation, the police said three unidentified militants were killed at Mirhama in Kulgam district during an encounter. The police said the operation is still in progress and searches are underway in the area.

