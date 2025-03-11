Menu Explore
3 MLAs marshalled out of J&K assembly

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 11, 2025 05:06 AM IST

Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, who is the brother jailed Lok Sabha member Engineer Rashid, Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali and Devsar MLA Peerzada Feroz Ahmed were marshalled out.

Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir assembly Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday ordered three legislators be marshalled after they tried to storm into the well over what they called ‘selective condemnation’ killings of civilians.

Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed being marshalled out of assembly in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)
Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed being marshalled out of assembly in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Khursheed had asked that chief minister Omar Abdullah condemns and makes a statement on killing of truck driver Waseem Ahmed Mir in Sopore in army firing. Ali and Feroz Ahmed sought that Omar makes a statement on three missing youths in Kulgam. However, the trio was marshalled out on the instructions of the chair.

Talking to reporters, Khursheed said, “We were among the first to raise the Kathua incident. Whether it was Makhan Din or Waseem Ahmed Mir or three civilians, they should have been a debate. We also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take up the issue with lieutenant governor and the Centre,” he said.

