3 nihangs intercept bus, assault driver, passenger in Chandigarh

In a brazen case of midnight violence, three nihangs allegedly waylaid a Volvo bus driver, before launching an attack on the driver and a passenger with swords and sticks near Gaushala Chowk on the Sector 44-45 road. The incident took place around 12 am on the intervening night of August 2 and 3 near Gaushala Chowk on the Sector 44-45 road in Chandigarh. (HT)

When a Rapido bike rider tried to film the attack, the trio allegedly attacked him as well and snatched his mobile phone, before fleeing.

The incident took place around 12 am on the intervening night of August 2 and 3, when Lakshay Thapar, a 33-year-old Rapido driver from Panchkula, was returning home after dropping off a passenger.

According to the FIR, registered at the Sector 49 police station, three nihangs approached a moving Volvo bus, bearing a Himachal Pradesh number, on foot from the wrong side, pushing a motorcycle towards the vehicle and forcing the bus to halt.

Eyewitness Lakshay told police that as the bus stopped, the nihangs began abusing and assaulting the bus driver with sticks. “One passenger got off the bus to intervene, but he was attacked with swords and sticks, inflicting injuries to the head and hand,” Lakshay stated.

When he attempted to record the incident on his mobile phone, one of the attackers threatened him with a sword and snatched the phone from him. “They beat me up with sticks too and fled the scene, leaving behind their black Hero Splendor motorcycle,” Lakshay added.

The injured passenger, identified as Pardeep Kumar, 55, a resident of Anaj Mandi, Kurali, was rushed to the hospital by a PCR team. Lakshay, fearing for his life, fled the scene but returned the next morning to file a formal complaint.

Police registered a case under Sections 281, 118 (2), 351 (3), 309 (6) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigations are underway, and police are working on identifying the attackers using the abandoned motorcycle and CCTV footage from the area.