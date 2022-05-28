3 of Ambala family consume poison, one succumbs, two battling for life

Three members of a family in Ambala allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, leaving a 65-year-old man dead and the two others hospitalised, police said on Saturday.

The condition of the 58-year-old wife and 34-year-old son of the local grocery merchant is said to be critical.

Police post in-charge Navtej Singh said that they were informed by the authorities at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh, where the two victims are battling for life. A probe has been initiated.

“The reason behind the death will be clear after the autopsy,” he said.