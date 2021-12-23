3 of family found dead in Jind village

Rohtak: Three members of a family, including a couple and their son, were found dead in their house at a Jind village, police said on Wednesday.

According to information, a 48-year-old man, his wife (45) and their 20-year-old son were found hanging in their house on Wednesday morning. Before taking the extreme step, they purportedly shared a video on social media accusing Garhi police check-post in-charge Pawan Kumar of implicating them in a fake murder case and torturing them.

On November 21, a co-villager, Mani Ram, alias Nanu, was found dead and his body was recovered from a sack near a drain. The 48-year-old man, who ended his life, was a suspect in his murder case.

In the purported video, the trio said: “Cop Pawan Kumar along with Mani Ram’s family had tried to implicate us in the murder case. It is good to end the life instead of facing torture.”

Garhi police check-post in-charge Pawan Kumar said prima facie it appears that the trio died on Tuesday night. He also refuted allegation of torturing the victim’s family.

“We are investigating whether they ended their lives or someone else was behind the gruesome incident. The 48-year-old man was a suspect in the murder case. We are probing the case from every angle. His brother had also ended his life a few months ago. A team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) also visited the site and collected samples. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPc,” he added.

