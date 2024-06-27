3 shooters of Bishnoi gang arrested in Bathinda

BATHINDA The three men, said to be associated with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, in police custody in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

The Bathinda police and counter-intelligence unit foiled possible target killings in the state by arresting three shooters associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Kannu, of Navi Basti in Maur Mandi, Raghuveer Singh and Kulwinder Singh, alias Bittu, both residents of Kot Shamir in Bathinda.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the police teams recovered three pistols, six live cartridges and six magazines from the possession of the accused. The police also impounded their Hyundai Verna car.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Maur.

A press release by the state police head said acting on intelligence inputs that associates of Bishnoi and Brar gang are planning to execute target killings in Bathinda, Mohali and other areas, a joint operation was launched to nab the shooters.

Yadav said the teams arrested the trio when they were coming towards Bathinda from Maur in their Hyundai Verna car.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Karandeep Kannu was directly in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) CI, Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that investigators have identified two more operatives of this module and raids are being conducted to nab them.