3 yrs on, EV policy fails to take off in Mohali, sees just 1% adoption

More than three years after the Punjab government introduced its electric vehicle (EV) policy in February 2022, aimed at promoting green mobility through financial incentives and infrastructure support, the initiative has failed to gain traction in Mohali. Industry experts attribute the poor adoption to the lack of public charging infrastructure and insufficient urgency from local authorities. (HT File)

According to official data, EVs account for just 1% of total vehicle registrations in Mohali district since the policy came into effect, highlighting a stark contrast to the state’s push for green mobility.

The data shows that only 607 electric vehicles were registered in Mohali from February 2022 to July 31, 2025, in comparison to 62,533 non-electric vehicles registered during the same period. Among the EVs sold, 486 were two-wheelers and 121 were four-wheelers. In contrast, petrol and diesel vehicle sales were almost evenly divided between two-wheelers (31,724) and four-wheelers (30,809).

Rajwinder Singh, managing director of Raj Vehicles in Mohali, states that buyer hesitation is exacerbated by the absence of basic infrastructure. “There is no confidence in EVs among people and no push from the authorities. With no public charging stations available in Mohali, customers have to go all the way to Chandigarh which is difficult for a buyer,” he said.

The Punjab EV policy promised incentives for various categories of electric vehicles— ₹10,000 for the first one lakh electric two-wheelers, up to ₹30,000 for first 10,000 electric autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, up to ₹30,000 for first 5,000 e-car buyers, ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 incentives for the first 5,000 electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs)—,waivers of registration fees and road tax and emphasis on infrastructure and manufacturing. However, none of these measures seem to have been effectively implemented in Mohali.

Parminder Singh Sandhu, commissioner of the Mohali Municipal Corporation, said, “We are in discussions with several companies and identifying suitable locations for charging stations. Work should begin in a couple of months.”

Saurav Sharma, a local resident, who chose not to buy an EV due to high battery costs and lack of support infrastructure, said, “I was interested in buying an electric car. But there is not even a single public charging point in the entire city. The battery cost is too high and the comfort level doesn’t match with that of fuel-based vehicles.”

Punjab state transport commissioner, Jaspreet Singh, maintains that EV adoption is gaining momentum across districts and efforts are underway to accelerate it. “We are holding awareness campaigns and have waived registration and road tax on EVs. The shift will take time, but it is moving,” he said.