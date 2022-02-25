30-crore heist: Suspended IPS officer gets anticipatory bail

Granting relief to suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dheeraj Setia, who is wanted in connection to ₹30 crore thefts in Kherki Daula (Gurugram), the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday allowed his petition seeking anticipatory bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Haryana special task force (STF) that is investigating the case, which started with a robbery in a flat in Sector 82, has named Setia as an accused. Investigations have revealed the involvement of at least 20 people, including gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, and two doctors. Around 17 people have been arrested, while three accused, including Setia and Lagarpuria, are absconding.

The high court sought a status report and directed Setia to join investigations, while allowing his plea for anticipatory bail. Setia had also pleaded before the court to quash the order declaring him a proclaimed offender.

Setia was deputy commissioner of police (DCP, south) with additional charge of DCP (crime) when the massive cash heist was carried out in two flats owned by the developer of a Sector 84 condominium on August 4, 2021, under the jurisdiction of Kherki Daula police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Setia was named as an accused on December 8 by the STF, which took over the probe from the police and added sections of Prevention Of Corruption Act and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR registered at Kherki Daula Police Station. The IPS officer was suspended on December 10.