30-year-old murdered in violent clash in Ludhiana

A 30-year-old man died after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons during a violent clash between two groups over an old rivalry in Machhiwara on Friday evening. Another youth, Mani of Lakhowal, also suffered grievous injuries in the attack. (HT)

The victim, Gagandeep Singh alias Billa, was a resident of Haidon Bet. Another youth, Mani of Lakhowal, also suffered grievous injuries in the attack. He was initially taken to the Samrala civil hospital and later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana due to his critical condition.

According to preliminary information, rivalry had been simmering between the two groups for the past few days. Both sides allegedly contacted each other over phone and first gathered at the Lakhowal grain market before assembling on Ratipur Road in Machhiwara, where a clash erupted.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that more than 30 youths from one group attacked the rival side using sharp-edged weapons. The assault left Gagandeep and Mani severely injured. Police teams rushed to the spot and shifted them to hospital, where doctors declared Gagandeep dead during treatment.

A car was also damaged in the violence.

The victim’s father, Surinder Singh, alleged that his son had recently opposed drug peddlers in the village and had even helped in handing over some individuals to the police. He claimed that those involved in drug trade held a grudge against his son and orchestrated the attack. He demanded strict action against the accused, including those from their own village.

Village residents said Gagandeep had been actively involved in social causes and farmers’ protests. Police said a case was being registered, and further investigation was underway to identify and arrest all those involved in the incident.