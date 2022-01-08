31 staff members of PGIMS, Rohtak test positive in four days

Thirty-one staff members of Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) over the last four days.

PGIMS spokesman Dr Varun Arora said 31 hospital staffers have tested positive in the last four days, of which 23 are doctors.

“A day earlier, 12 doctors and a stenographer had tested positive for the virus. The staff members of the health university are appearing for testing and some of them tested positive,” he said.

“We are not taking this virus lightly. All precautionary measures are being taken by the authorities to ensure safety of the employees so that they can treat patients,” the spokesman added.

He said they are preparing to roll out booster doses for healthcare workers starting from January 10 and give them booster doses at the earliest.

A senior doctor, requesting anonymity, said most of the infected employees had received both the doses of Covid vaccine and even then, they have tested positive for the contagion.

“All the patients are fine and there is no need to worry. Some people are spreading misinformation that the virus cannot catch us after getting both the doses of the vaccine, which is wrong,” he said.

“The vaccines provide us immunity but we will have to use face masks, maintain social distancing and take all precautionary measures. The infected persons also include those who had earlier contracted the virus and received both the doses of the vaccine,” the doctor added.

During the first and second wave of the virus, nearly 950 employees of PGIMS had tested positive. These include the then PGIMS director, the state nodal officer for Covid, the convener for Covid at PGIMS, and the PGIDS principal.

Moreover, a doctor and a bearer, who were infected, had died during the second wave. Covid sampling and vaccination drives are also on at the institute on a regular basis.