32 students from Himachal being brought from Ukraine: Jai Ram Thakur

Thirty-two Himachal natives, mostly students, stuck in Ukraine will return to India on Saturday, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of Himachal returning to India from Ukraine would undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport and will be sent to their homes through the HPTDC and the HRTC buses. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Of these, 15 Himachalis will be boarding a Bucharest –Delhi special flight which is likely to arrive at 7 pm on Saturday, while 17 others would return on the flight from Bucharest to Mumbai. The Mumbai flight is likely to land at 2 am on Sunday.

He said that the citizens of Himachal returning to India from Ukraine would undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport and will be sent to their homes through the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses.

“The state government will bear all the expenses to be incurred on the evacuation of these people,” said the chief minister.

“We all are concerned about the safety of Indian citizens, especially students, in Ukraine. According to preliminary information, about 130 people of Himachal are trapped in Ukraine number is likely to increase,” he said.

The chief minister said that state government is in touch with the ministry of external affairs for the safe return of stranded people.

“I have talked to the external affairs minister S Jaishankar over the phone to discuss the steps being taken to bring back the stranded students home safely,” he said.

He said that the chief secretary of the state had spoken to the foreign secretary in this regard today.

Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine are being brought to these countries by road, from where they will be brought to India by plane. “I want to assure the families of those stranded in the war-torn country that government stands by them in this hour of distress and is making every possible effort for the safe return of their kin,” he said.

