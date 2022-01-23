Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
33% of Haryana govt students, 14% staffers yet to receive Covid vaccine

As per data provided by the school education department, till January 21, 4.4 lakh of 6.54 lakh students in the 15-18 age bracket had received the first dose of the Covid vaccine in Haryana, while 76,363 government school staffers have been inoculated
Thirty-three percent of eligible students enrolled in Haryana’s government-run schools are yet to receive the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 86% of the school staff has been vaccinated (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:39 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

Thirty-three percent of eligible students enrolled in Haryana’s government-run schools are yet to receive the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 86% of the school staff has been vaccinated.

As per data provided by the school education department, till January 21, 4.4 lakh of 6.54 lakh students in the 15-18 age bracket had received the first dose of the vaccine. In Mahendergarh, 91% eligible students have received the first dose, the highest in the state, followed by Gurugram (87%), Rewari (84%), Karnal and Faridabad (76%), Palwal (75%), Jind, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri (74%), Jhajjar (72%), Bhiwani (71%), Ambala (69%), Panchkula (68%), Sirsa (64%), Sonepat (62%), Fatehabad (60%), Panipat (59%), Hisar (58%), Rohtak (44%) and Nuh (21%).

As many as 76,363 government school employees have received both doses of the vaccine in the state, while 13,734 have received only the first shot. Haryana has 14,160 government schools with 1,04, 169 employees.

Jhajjar district with 526 schools and 3,857 teachers reported 95% vaccination (single and double dose) among the school staff, followed by Karnal (94 %), Ambala (93%), Yamunanagar (92 %) , Faridabad, Rewari , Fatehabad and Gurugram with (91 %).

Nuh district also performed poorly in vaccinating school staff, with only 61% employees vaccinated. The district has 834 schools and 4,675 employees, of which 1,013 have taken the first dose and 1,853 have been fully vaccinated. Twenty-one percent of the government staff are yet to receive the first dose in Rohtak, 19% in Hisar, 18% in Bhiwani, 17% in Sonepat and 16% in Jind.

Nuh district immunisation officer Dr Basant Dubey said there is vaccine hesitancy among a sizeable section of Mewat residents, and that closure of schools had slowed down the process. “Our Asha workers, auxiliary nursing midwife (ANMs), and trained staff have been going to villages to persuade people,” he said, adding that parents’ illiteracy was another reason for the low rate of vaccination.

On Rohtak’s poor performance in vaccinating children and teachers, civil surgeon Dr JS Punia said, “ We have decided to appoint teachers as nodal officers in their respective schools so that 100% vaccination can be achieved. The deputy commissioner has also taken a serious note of this issue and has sought a list of students and teachers who have missed the vaccination,” Punia said.

