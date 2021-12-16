3,309 players, 10 coaches from Punjab given 11.8 crore in cash prize

Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday gave away cash prizes worth ₹11.8 crore to 3,309 players and 10 coaches from the state for their participation in national and international sports events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a function organised in Chandigarh, Dronacharya awardee Mahinder Singh Dhillon and Sukhdev Singh Pannu got ₹40 lakh each, badminton coach Vijaydeep Singh ₹30 lakh, weightlifting coach Sandeep Kumar ₹28 lakh, hockey coaches Avtar Singh, Gurdev Singh and Yudhwinder Singh ₹16.66 lakh each and athletics coach Jaspal Singh was given ₹16 lakh.

Of the total cash prize amount, ₹9.37 crore was given to 3,309 players while 10 coaches got ₹2.43 crore. Of the players, 1,298 were given ₹4.84 crore for the year 2018-19 and 2,011 were given ₹4.49 crore for 2019-20.

Pargat emphasised the need of spending 10-15 % of the national budget on the youth, especially sportspersons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state’s sports policy was being amended, the minister said. “There is the need to train physical education teachers by coaches from South Africa. I am making attempts to bring all sports quota jobs under the sports department so that players can be trained further,” he added.

Among the players, Olympian shooter Anjum Maudgil was given ₹1.12 crore, Arjuna awardee shooter Gurpreet Singh ₹61 lakh, badminton player Dhruv Kapila ₹15 lakh, fencers Jagmeet Kaur, Ina Arora and Varinder Singh, Komalpreet Shukla and Anushka ₹7 lakh, ₹6.57 lakh and ₹5.30 lakh, respectively, fencers Komalpreet Shukla, Anushka, athletes Navjit Kaur Dhillon and Kripal Singh, judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, kabaddi player Harwinder Kaur and volleyball player Ranjit Singh were given ₹5 lakh each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hockey Olympian Sardara Singh, Olympian coach Sukhbir Singh Grewal and Arjuna awardee Athlete Madhuri Saxena were also present.