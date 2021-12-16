Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3,309 players, 10 coaches from Punjab given 11.8 crore in cash prize
3,309 players, 10 coaches from Punjab given 11.8 crore in cash prize

Of the total cash prize amount, 9.37 crore was given to 3,309 players while 10 coaches got 2.43 crore, says Punjab sports department
Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh with players and coaches who were part of national and international sports events.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday gave away cash prizes worth 11.8 crore to 3,309 players and 10 coaches from the state for their participation in national and international sports events.

In a function organised in Chandigarh, Dronacharya awardee Mahinder Singh Dhillon and Sukhdev Singh Pannu got 40 lakh each, badminton coach Vijaydeep Singh 30 lakh, weightlifting coach Sandeep Kumar 28 lakh, hockey coaches Avtar Singh, Gurdev Singh and Yudhwinder Singh 16.66 lakh each and athletics coach Jaspal Singh was given 16 lakh.

Of the total cash prize amount, 9.37 crore was given to 3,309 players while 10 coaches got 2.43 crore. Of the players, 1,298 were given 4.84 crore for the year 2018-19 and 2,011 were given 4.49 crore for 2019-20.

Pargat emphasised the need of spending 10-15 % of the national budget on the youth, especially sportspersons.

The state’s sports policy was being amended, the minister said. “There is the need to train physical education teachers by coaches from South Africa. I am making attempts to bring all sports quota jobs under the sports department so that players can be trained further,” he added.

Among the players, Olympian shooter Anjum Maudgil was given 1.12 crore, Arjuna awardee shooter Gurpreet Singh 61 lakh, badminton player Dhruv Kapila 15 lakh, fencers Jagmeet Kaur, Ina Arora and Varinder Singh, Komalpreet Shukla and Anushka 7 lakh, 6.57 lakh and 5.30 lakh, respectively, fencers Komalpreet Shukla, Anushka, athletes Navjit Kaur Dhillon and Kripal Singh, judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, kabaddi player Harwinder Kaur and volleyball player Ranjit Singh were given 5 lakh each.

Hockey Olympian Sardara Singh, Olympian coach Sukhbir Singh Grewal and Arjuna awardee Athlete Madhuri Saxena were also present.

