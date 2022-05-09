344 deaths on tracks in four months in Punjab; GRP struggles to dispose of bodies

At least two bodies on an average are found on railway tracks across the state each day and the Government Railway Police (GRP), Punjab, is struggling hard to dispose them of in the absence of required resources.

A total of 398 railway deaths were reported in the state from January to April this year. This includes 243 deaths in railway accidents, 101 suicides on the tracks, 47 natural deaths, two by electrocution and four in road accidents on railway premises.

In January, the railways witnessed a total of 82 deaths, 85 in February, 108 in March and a maximum of 123 deaths in April.

Ludhiana, which is the busiest station in the state, topped the charts with a maximum of 86 bodies found in the past four months followed by Jalandhar where a total of 72 bodies were recovered from the tracks and Bathinda which witnessed a total of 54 railway deaths.

Total 45 railway deaths were witnessed in Sirhind, 44 in Amritsar, 30 in Patiala, 18 in Sangrur, 16 in Pathankot, 14 in Abohar, 10 in Faridkot and nine in Ferozepur till April this year.

Out of a total of 101 suicides at the railway tracks, Bathinda reported the highest number of a total of 30 suicides this year.

Meanwhile, in the absence of immediate release of funds for getting the body cleared from the tracks and taking it for the autopsy followed by cremation in case of an unclaimed body, the GRP is facing a long delay by the department as they have to spend around ₹5,000 from their own pockets each time a body is recovered on the tracks.

Notably, GRP staff is given ₹5,000 for the disposal of each corpse, including ambulance and cremation costs, but the bill for the same is sanctioned from the Ferozepur office which takes over a month to clear.

“In case an investigating officer gets to dispose of three bodies in a month, he/she will spend a hefty amount from their own pocket and the clearance of the bill takes time which disturbs the personal budget of the staff. Money should be immediately transferred to the accounts of the staff so that they don’t hesitate to perform their duties,” said a senior GRP officer.

According to the officers, at times even the kin of the deceased refuse to take the body home if it’s in a bad state.

“GRP personnel have to collect the body from the track. Thus, we require our own private ambulances to carry the bodies to the mortuary but unfortunately, there is no such facility provided to us either by the government or by the railways,” said a GRP officer.

He added that the railway police always arranged a private vehicle in order to carry the body.

“The real struggle starts late evening or in the wee hours when it becomes difficult to arrange a private vehicle or an ambulance. The railway staff has to wait for a long at the spot till the arrival of the vehicle which at times takes hours to reach. There are a total of 11 GRP police stations in the state and thus the railways should arrange personal vehicles,” an officer said.

Superintendent of police (investigations), Parveen Kumar Kanda, who is also the handling additional charge of AIG, GRP, Patiala, in the absence of AIG Ajay Maluja said the request to resolve the money issue has been forwarded to the seniors.

“The GRP employees need to fill a form before claiming the reimbursement from the head office. That form is to calculate the real amount spent by the staff to dispose of the body but since concerns have been raised by numerous staff regarding the delay in reimbursement claims, I have personally requested seniors to expedite and streamline the process to avoid any inconvenience to the staff,” Kanda added.

