344 deaths on tracks in four months in Punjab; GRP struggles to dispose of bodies
At least two bodies on an average are found on railway tracks across the state each day and the Government Railway Police (GRP), Punjab, is struggling hard to dispose them of in the absence of required resources.
A total of 398 railway deaths were reported in the state from January to April this year. This includes 243 deaths in railway accidents, 101 suicides on the tracks, 47 natural deaths, two by electrocution and four in road accidents on railway premises.
In January, the railways witnessed a total of 82 deaths, 85 in February, 108 in March and a maximum of 123 deaths in April.
Ludhiana, which is the busiest station in the state, topped the charts with a maximum of 86 bodies found in the past four months followed by Jalandhar where a total of 72 bodies were recovered from the tracks and Bathinda which witnessed a total of 54 railway deaths.
Total 45 railway deaths were witnessed in Sirhind, 44 in Amritsar, 30 in Patiala, 18 in Sangrur, 16 in Pathankot, 14 in Abohar, 10 in Faridkot and nine in Ferozepur till April this year.
Out of a total of 101 suicides at the railway tracks, Bathinda reported the highest number of a total of 30 suicides this year.
Meanwhile, in the absence of immediate release of funds for getting the body cleared from the tracks and taking it for the autopsy followed by cremation in case of an unclaimed body, the GRP is facing a long delay by the department as they have to spend around ₹5,000 from their own pockets each time a body is recovered on the tracks.
Notably, GRP staff is given ₹5,000 for the disposal of each corpse, including ambulance and cremation costs, but the bill for the same is sanctioned from the Ferozepur office which takes over a month to clear.
“In case an investigating officer gets to dispose of three bodies in a month, he/she will spend a hefty amount from their own pocket and the clearance of the bill takes time which disturbs the personal budget of the staff. Money should be immediately transferred to the accounts of the staff so that they don’t hesitate to perform their duties,” said a senior GRP officer.
According to the officers, at times even the kin of the deceased refuse to take the body home if it’s in a bad state.
“GRP personnel have to collect the body from the track. Thus, we require our own private ambulances to carry the bodies to the mortuary but unfortunately, there is no such facility provided to us either by the government or by the railways,” said a GRP officer.
He added that the railway police always arranged a private vehicle in order to carry the body.
“The real struggle starts late evening or in the wee hours when it becomes difficult to arrange a private vehicle or an ambulance. The railway staff has to wait for a long at the spot till the arrival of the vehicle which at times takes hours to reach. There are a total of 11 GRP police stations in the state and thus the railways should arrange personal vehicles,” an officer said.
Superintendent of police (investigations), Parveen Kumar Kanda, who is also the handling additional charge of AIG, GRP, Patiala, in the absence of AIG Ajay Maluja said the request to resolve the money issue has been forwarded to the seniors.
“The GRP employees need to fill a form before claiming the reimbursement from the head office. That form is to calculate the real amount spent by the staff to dispose of the body but since concerns have been raised by numerous staff regarding the delay in reimbursement claims, I have personally requested seniors to expedite and streamline the process to avoid any inconvenience to the staff,” Kanda added.
-
Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia’s death
The Kolkata Police on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said. The SIT, comprising officers from Chitpur police station and the homicide section of the detective department of Kolkata Police, questioned several residents of north Kolkata's Cossipore, where the body of BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia (26) was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home.
-
2 arrested with IED, 1.5kg RDX in Tarn Taran village
TARN TARAN: Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with around 1.5kg of RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. Those arrested on Sunday have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Bindu (22), of Gujjarpura village in Ajnala, Amritsar; and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga (40), of Khanowal village of Ajnala in Amritsar.
-
Delhiwale: A lesser known bookstore
Let's talk about Delhi's extinct bookshops. The Crossword at South Extension II had friendly bookshop assistants, including the son of a future Uttarakhand chief minister. Nearby, The Book Mark was as huge as any South Extension wedding saree showroom. One shelf is dedicated to English poetry. There's an impressive collection of books in Hindi. Book readings were hosted regularly. Fortunately, the old photographs that made the bookstore so unique are still here.
-
SGPC to cover historic structure at Golden Temple with concrete slab, glass walls
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is going to cover the historic structure at the sacred place which is called Gurdwara Manji Sahib and related to Guru Arjan Dev, with a concrete slab and glass walls for preserving it. This place, adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Golden Temple complex and outside the Diwan Hall, is situated in what was formerly known as Guru ka Bagh (the Guru's garden).
-
4 held in Faridkot with narcotics, arms
The Faridkot district police have recovered 1 kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin after arresting four criminals. The accused were identified as a hardened criminal Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and his associates Sewak Singh, Sukhchain Singh and Sukhmandar Singh. The police also recovered four sophisticated .32 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. Faridkot IGP PK Yadav said the accused were already facing charges of murders, NDPS, Arms Act and other crimes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics