349 Covid cases, 3 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar logs 80 infections

Jammu and Kashmir is reporting an increase in daily cases after recording 349 Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday a day after witnessing six-month-high of 418 infections, an official health bulletin said.

The first four days of January had recorded daily cases ranging between 165 and 199 while in December the union territory had reported 143 average cases daily.

Of the total cases on Thursday, 202 cases and two deaths were reported in Jammu division while Kashmir valley saw 147 infections and a fatality.

Jammu division’s Jammu district reported the highest 119 cases followed by 33 in Reasi.

Kashmir valley witnessed 80 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 21 in Baramulla and 16 in Budgam. As many as 13 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Jammu district has taken over from Srinagar with the highest number of active cases at 589 followed by Srinagar and Reasi districts with 515 and 226 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 116 with active positive cases crossing 2000-mark to reach 2,049, first time since July 17.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 98,575 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.908 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,36,186 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.07%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,42,768 and the death toll has reached 4,533.

The officials said that 51,763 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,158 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 884 deaths.

6 micro-containment zones declared in Jammu’s urban areas

Amid spike in Covid 19 cases, District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg on Thursday declared six micro-containment zones in Jammu city.

They are lane near House Number 100, Sector No 4, Roop Nagar in Janipur, area in and around J&K Bank, Amphalla - Pacca Danga, Lane near House Number 127, Sector Number 2, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Trikuta Nagar, Lane Number 7, Channi Himmat, Lane Number 2 near Sector Number 2, Shant Nagar, Janipur and Lane Near House Number 47, Sector Number 6, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu following detection of covid19 positive cases.

“These areas shall remain under strict llockdownand tight perimeter control, except for essential needs,” reads the order issued by DM Jammu. It further states that no movement whatsoever in and out of the micro containment zones shall be allowed.

