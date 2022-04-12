34-yr-old man shot dead in Zira village

Ferozepur

A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a village in Zira of Ferozepur district on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh of Mastewala village in Zira said when he and his brother Daljeet Singh were going to his their fields, Nirwail Singh, along with Bakshish Singh, Lakha Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmail Singh and Sonu, stopped them midway and Nirwail fired gunshots.

Daljeet died on the spot. Gurpreet said Daljeet was worker of AAP while Narwail is the nephew of a Congress sarpanch.

SSP Charanjit Singh Sokhal rebuffed charges of political tussle and termed it fallout of an old enmity between both the parties over a land issue.

“We have registered the case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, besides 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused,” the SSP said.