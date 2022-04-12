34-yr-old man shot dead in Zira village
Ferozepur
A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a village in Zira of Ferozepur district on Tuesday.
In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh of Mastewala village in Zira said when he and his brother Daljeet Singh were going to his their fields, Nirwail Singh, along with Bakshish Singh, Lakha Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmail Singh and Sonu, stopped them midway and Nirwail fired gunshots.
Daljeet died on the spot. Gurpreet said Daljeet was worker of AAP while Narwail is the nephew of a Congress sarpanch.
SSP Charanjit Singh Sokhal rebuffed charges of political tussle and termed it fallout of an old enmity between both the parties over a land issue.
“We have registered the case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, besides 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused,” the SSP said.
-
Low-intensity blast at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s function; One held
In a second breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's security in less than a month, a youngster detonated a low-intensity blast barely 20 feet from the stage from where the CM was meeting around 250 people at Silao in his home district Nalanda on Tuesday, police said. Police have arrested Subham. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School.
-
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
-
Activist Satish Uke moves court seeking copy of late CBI judge BH Loya’s handwritten letter
Activist-lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, on Tuesday filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking copies of the documents seized by ED from his residence. Uke claimed the documents included the original copy of a handwritten letter sent by late special Central Bureau of Investigation judge BH Loya, revealing that he was pressured by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
-
High court asks TMC minister to face CBI, division bench grants temporary relief
A single bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to face the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged teacher's recruitment scam, however, later in the day, a division bench stayed the order till Wednesday morning providing temporary relief to the TMC leader. The division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday around 10:30 am. He is also the Trinamool Congress' state secretary general.
-
Covid XE variant: Karnataka government to screen travelers from 8 countries
Following the discovery of India's first case of the new XE coronavirus in Mumbai, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that the state is considering imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state. He also advised people who had not yet received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. He went on to suggest that people get immunised and collaborate with the government.
