35-year-old security guard found dead at commercial building in Zirakpur

The body of a 35-year-old security guard was found in the basement of an under-construction commercial building on Chandigarh-Ambala Road, Zirakpur, on Saturday morning. Police have identified the deceased as Sunil, a resident of Dhakoli.

According to the police, prima facie, it appears to be an accidental death, but other possibilities are also being investigated. Sunil was deployed as a security guard at the site last month and was on duty throughout the night.

The incident came to light when a laborer spotted the body in the morning and informed the authorities. The Zirakpur police immediately reached the spot, followed by a forensic team.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim fell from the first floor to the ground floor, leading to his death,” an investigator said.

The body has been sent to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.

“The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report. Investigations are ongoing,” the investigator said.