35-yr-old man killed in firing at birthday party in Amritsar

AMRITSAR

A 35-year-old man was killed in firing at a birthday party at the Anand Vihar locality on the Amritsar-Chabhal road, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Saurabh, was a resident of Hoshiarpur district. Police have booked five persons—Mandeep Singh, alias Mandy, Rahul, alias Mintu, Raghu, Prince and Vijay—under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Gate Hakima police station.

According to information, Saurabh, who had come to meet his aunt, and his friend, Vivek, a resident of Putlighar area of Amritsar, went at the Chabhal road to attend a birthday party.

Police said some guests opened fire at the party and a bullet hit Saurabh in his neck. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gate Hakima station house officer (SHO) Harkirat Singh said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that Saruabh died during indiscriminate firing at the birthday party. We have booked five persons, including the birthday boy. Raids are on to arrest the accused.