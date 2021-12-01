Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 35-yr-old man killed in firing at birthday party in Amritsar
chandigarh news

35-yr-old man killed in firing at birthday party in Amritsar

AMRITSAR A 35-year-old man was killed in firing at a birthday party at the Anand Vihar locality on the Amritsar-Chabhal road, police said on Tuesday
Saurabh was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him brought dead.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR

A 35-year-old man was killed in firing at a birthday party at the Anand Vihar locality on the Amritsar-Chabhal road, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Saurabh, was a resident of Hoshiarpur district. Police have booked five persons—Mandeep Singh, alias Mandy, Rahul, alias Mintu, Raghu, Prince and Vijay—under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Gate Hakima police station.

According to information, Saurabh, who had come to meet his aunt, and his friend, Vivek, a resident of Putlighar area of Amritsar, went at the Chabhal road to attend a birthday party.

Police said some guests opened fire at the party and a bullet hit Saurabh in his neck. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gate Hakima station house officer (SHO) Harkirat Singh said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that Saruabh died during indiscriminate firing at the birthday party. We have booked five persons, including the birthday boy. Raids are on to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP