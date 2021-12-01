Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 35-yr-old man killed in firing at birthday party in Amritsar
AMRITSAR A 35-year-old man was killed in firing at a birthday party at the Anand Vihar locality on the Amritsar-Chabhal road, police said on Tuesday
Saurabh was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him brought dead.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR

A 35-year-old man was killed in firing at a birthday party at the Anand Vihar locality on the Amritsar-Chabhal road, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Saurabh, was a resident of Hoshiarpur district. Police have booked five persons—Mandeep Singh, alias Mandy, Rahul, alias Mintu, Raghu, Prince and Vijay—under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Gate Hakima police station.

According to information, Saurabh, who had come to meet his aunt, and his friend, Vivek, a resident of Putlighar area of Amritsar, went at the Chabhal road to attend a birthday party.

Police said some guests opened fire at the party and a bullet hit Saurabh in his neck. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gate Hakima station house officer (SHO) Harkirat Singh said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that Saruabh died during indiscriminate firing at the birthday party. We have booked five persons, including the birthday boy. Raids are on to arrest the accused.

Wednesday, December 01, 2021
