36-year-old Panipat man booked for marrying minor girl

A 36-year-old man was booked for allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl in a locality in Panipat district.

The marriage took place in May but police took action after an investigation by the women protection officer-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta who found that that the girl was only 15 at the time of her marriage.

Gupta said that she had received a complaint about the marriage of a minor girl but her parents had earlier provided some identity cards claiming that she was 19.

“The girl’s family also tried to mislead the police by providing her fake identity cards and claimed that she was born on January 16, 2002. But as per her school records, she was born on February 7, 2006,” Gupta added.

An FIR was registered under Section 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, against the 36-year-old groom, identified as Narender Singh of Panipat’s Naultha village.

The police said that the girl was handed over to her family. About sections pertaining sexual exploitation, the police said that action will be taken as per the statement of the girl and her family members.